Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) following President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign engagements at the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

President Buhari had on Tuesday addressed the UN General Assembly in New York where he alerted the world on attempts to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars. The Nigerian leader said: “We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.’’

Those in attendance at the FEC meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari and acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan. Over 30 cabinet Ministers were also in attendance of the meeting in which the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund, Hajiya Habiba Lawal.

The ministers absent at the meeting were because they were with the president at the 74th UNGA and also representing the country in the P&ID 9.6billion dollars verdict in London.

The Ministries of Science and Technology; Transportation and the Bureau for Public Procurement are among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies expected to make presentations at the meeting.