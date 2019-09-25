Nigeria is among three nations in the world where embattled US President Donald Trump is hugely popular and where he can win an election!.

According to a report published today by Salon, the rest of the world might hate Trump, but in Nigeria and Israel, understandably, and South Korea, Trump appears loved.

The startling finding was based on an opinion poll conducted by PEW Research.

In 2016 and 2017, Gallup asked respondents in more than 100 countries, “Do you approve or disapprove of the job performance of the leadership of the United States?” In 29 countries, Trump outdid Obama in terms of job performance.

Nigerian confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs was at 59% in 2018, higher than some points during the Obama administration.

This is surprising, the report pointed out. In January 2018, The Washington Post reported that Trump derided immigrants coming from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries. Trump said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” He added, “We need more people from Norway.”

“What could explain this turn of events? One explanation may be that Nigerians like Trump”, the report added.

“Data on Trump’s total followers on Twitter may also shed some light. As of this writing, among those active Twitter accounts that follow Trump, those based in Nigeria rank in the top five. But this is notwithstanding the fact that more and more Twitter accounts are hacked and sometimes controlled by bots”.

According to Twitter data, out of 64million Trump followers, 2.2% are based in Nigeria, that is about 1.4million people.

The other reason adduced for Nigeria’s fascination with Trump may also be because he approved the sale of A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets for Nigeria, which Obama did not approve for the war against insurgents.

“Some of Trump’s foreign policies in Nigeria might explain his relative popularity. In February 2017, President Trump approved the sale of jet fighters to the Nigerian government, reversing a policy from the Obama administration. This aided the Nigerian government in its campaign against Boko Haram”, the report said.

South Korea is another country where the public is warming to Trump’s approach – particularly with North Korea.

Trump has made it a major priority of his administration to develop a personal relationship with North Korea’s reclusive leader, Kim Jong Un. Confidence in Trump has risen, from 17% in 2017 to 44% in 2018 among people in South Korea.

Favorability rating toward Trump among South Koreans has more than doubled, from a paltry 9% in 2017 to a high of 32% in 2018.

In Israel, prior to the rise of Trump, Israelis ranked Obama as the worst U.S. president for Israel in the last 30 years.

Trump, in the meantime, has surpassed Obama and is far more beloved in Israel. In July 2018, a poll found that since the election of Donald Trump, 53% of Israelis felt U.S. standing in the world had gotten stronger, compared to just 14% who felt it had stayed the same and 21% who felt it was weakened.

Read more in Salon