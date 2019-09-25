The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos command, has said another seven suspected Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) illegal dealers have been handed to the command by the Nigerian Navy.

The Spokesperson for NSCDC, Lagos command, Mrs Kehinde Bada-Okoli, who disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday said the suspects are all male.

Bada-Okoli, said some of the items recovered from the suspects include 80 drums of 250 litres of PMS and 100 of 250-liter empty drums.

“Other items recovered included two 50 Horse Power (HP) outboard engines, one pumping machine and one 50 HP spare machine,” she said.

She said the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.

The NSCDC spokesperson said that the corps would not rest on its oars in carrying out its mandate of protecting critical infrastructure as well as lives and property, towards ensuring a crime-free Lagos.

She enjoined the populace to avail the Corps and other security agencies with necessary intelligence information to rid the state of all forms of crimes,” she said.