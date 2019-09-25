The Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) took second after winning eight medals for the country in the maiden Africa Deaf Athletics Championships (ADAC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The federation’s Secretary, Lukman Agbabiaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that Nigeria came second out of 12 countries that participated in the seven days event.

He said Nigeria won a total of eight medals comprising two gold, five silver and one bronze at the championships started on Sept. 16 and ended on Sept. 22 at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya.

“We commend our athletes for making us proud in the championships. We are happy that Nigeria placed second with each athlete winning medals which were a good performance”.

“The host country took the first position by winning a total of 54 medals comprising 20 gold, 16 silver, and 18 bronze,” Agbabiaka said giving a breakdown of the medals haul.

“We all know that Kenya is always number one whenever they participate in any athletics championships in the continent. We will work harder to maintain our position in the next edition. We congratulate our athletes for the work well done’’ he added.

The secretary disclosed that the federation got a loan to be able to send its athletes to participate in the maiden championships.

“We were able to send five athletes and a coach to participate in the championships. We did not want to disappoint these athletes who have been training for long. We had to go on borrowing pending when we get approval from the government.

“Fortunately, one of the former athletes from Lagos, who is now based in the U.S. was able to assist with flight tickets for two of the athletes. He also bailed us out on full board hotel accommodation for the whole five athletes and officials. This is to show the level of commitment and determination they have for the development of ‘Deaf sports’,’’ he said.

The secretary said five athletes comprising of four males and one female participated in the competition. He gave their names as Nurudeen Badmus, Uche Nwabenu, Temitope Olaniyan, Obinna Egbo, and the female athlete, Assurance Omoria.

Agbabiaka listed countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Algeria, Uganda, Libya, Cameroon, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique, Ghana and the host country Kenya.