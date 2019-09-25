The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has preferred one-count charge of alleged trafficking on 1.44kg of Methamphetamine in a Federal High Court Lagos, against a job applicant, Guma Ismail.

NDLEA counsel, Mr Abu Ibrahim, in the charge sheet, marked FHC/L/267/19, alleged that the suspect committed the offence on June 24.

He said that Ismail was arrested at the Check-in-Counter, Gate “A” Departure Hall of the Murtala Mohammad International Airport Ikeja

Ibrahim said that the defendant was apprehended with the narcotics, during the outward clearance of passengers on board an Ethiopian Airline Flight to Addis Ababa.

He alleged that the suspect exported the said volume of restricted narcotics, without lawful authority

According to the prosecution, Methamphetamine is a narcotic similar to Cocaine and Heroin, which are all prohibited by Law.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

A date for arraignment is yet to be fixed.