Nollywood sweetheart, mom of two and model Ufuoma McDermott, is a guest on today’s episode of Mercy’s Menu.

Mercy Johnson and Ufuoma team up to prepare melon soup ”Egusi” while the two women discuss family, marriage, domestic violence, cyber bullying and raising kids.

Ufuoma revealed a not so palatable experience she had with her son, where she beat him up so bad for throwing tantrums while she wanted to sleep and how she’s found better ways to correct her kids when they are wrong. She also disclosed an incident that happened with her mother in -law and we’ve got the hot gist for you.

