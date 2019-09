Mavin boss Don Jazzy celebrates one year since he stopped smoking without doing anything special to cease from the habit.

On Twitter he wrote: “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls hehe”.

When asked by a user how he did it, he said: “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started overeating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight.”

If you are having difficulty, stopping smoking, this story might just inspire you to be better.