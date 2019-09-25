By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous American media personality, model, businesswoman and socialite, Kylie Jenner, has turned her love for contouring and lip gloss into a billion-dollar beauty brand with her makeup collections making waves in the beauty industry.

While Kylie is not slowing down on her feat in the beauty world, she took to the gram to hint about something big set to be launched at the Paris Fashion Week.

In her Instagram post, Kylie shared a snap with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, see her post below.

With Balmain being a firm favourite of the Kardashian family, we look forward to something pretty exciting from this collaboration.