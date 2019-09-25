The Trump administration on Wednesday bowed down to threats of impeachment by the House of Representatives and released a five-page transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript has been subject to massive attention in recent days.

A whistleblower said Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate allegations against 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The administration kept a lid on the report.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday night against Trump.

Read the transcript:



