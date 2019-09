Makeup tycoon, Kylie Jenner is ill. She reportedly has ‘severe flu-like symptoms’ which includes nausea and dizziness.

TMZ reported that the 22 year-old, mother of one year-old Stormi has become so ill that she has had to check into a hospital in the Los Angeles area.

According to reports, she has been ‘suffering’ for several days with ‘an intense illness’ that forced her to check into a hospital this week.