Nigerians from different walks of life have thrown their weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo many of whom have insisted that the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy cannot be cracked.

In diverse statement of support on social media, press statements and interviews, many of them charged Prof. Osinbajo not to allow himself to be distracted with 2023 politics, stressing that, as a Man of God, he knows no one knows tomorrow.

Since Vice President Osinbajo got into office alongside his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, the duo have enjoyed from little support from the founder and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu but in the last week he had a change of heart.

In an opinion titled, “Who is afraid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo” Mr. Momodu reveals why the Vice President should be supported given that he is loyal to his boss and have gone about his duties assiduously.

In his Op-ed, he wrote, “The duo was elected and President Buhari made it clear that he had put his trust and faith in his able lieutenant and Vice President, Professor Osinbajo. He quickly made him the head of his economic team, and Osinbajo did the rest. He quietly and unassumingly took charge without seeking to upstage his boss, the President. He was a deputy who knew his place and although a little-known cabal at the time was hurling brickbats at him behind the scene, he handled all with his unusual equanimity and charm. I am sure that his famed tolerance and rectitude comes from the fantastic combination of lawyer, teacher and priest.”

While urging Nigerians to be weary of fake news, Mr. Momodu said, “Slowly, but surely, the fake news started spreading, clandestinely, that he wanted Buhari dead. The conspiracy theory was rife, but subdued. Osinbajo’s cardinal sin was committed and his fate probably sealed the day he summarily sacked the Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawan Daura, after the invasion of the National Assembly by hooded and gun-toting secret agents. Osinbajo had denied approving such dare-devilry by the executive against the legislature and till this day no one has owned up to what nearly became a coup against the legislative tier of government. Daura was seen as a sacred cow with friends in the ruling cabal, but Osinbajo by a masterstroke had him smitten and the head of one of the gargoyles had been severed by one deft blow! He would not be forgiven and plot after plot were conceived but could not be carried out before the election as Osinbajo was the Joker in the pack, the face of the Buhari Presidency!

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also added his voice to the chatter. In an interview with Daily Independent, former Minister of information, Prince Tony Momoh he said the Vice President is busy doing his job and nobody is planning to remove him. How can anybody say they are planning to remove him? What offence has he committed,” he quizzed.

He says as far as he is concerned there is only one Presidency, not two; the President and the Vice President, adding that, “Since 1999, there has not been a smooth working relationship between the President and Vice President like we have now between Buhari and Osinbajo.”

Similarly, a United Kingdom-based clergy, Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK says that there is a concerted effort by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo but that there plans will fail.

“The Bible is very clear. Gather they shall gather but if their gathering is not of the Lord Almighty it will be destroyed and scattered. I enjoin all Nigerians to pray for the Vice President.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of any negative report or stories that are in the media about the Vice President. “In the vision, I heard a voice saying where is their proof, where is their evidence, where is their proof.”

“It was then I realized that there was no proof or evidence against him, it was then I saw that they had only gathered against God’s chosen to do him evil and in that instance I began to pray in the spirit.”

A coalition of Northern groups under the aegis of Coalitions of Progressive Northern Movements raised alarm that unscrupulous elements set out to destabilize the country in the guise of ‘fighting’ the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The group coordinator Alhaji Abdulmalik Umar Usman in a press statement issued in Abuja warned that those fighting the Vice President are not protecting the interest of Northern region.

“It rather surprising that some elements, both in the strata of the All Progressives Congress and other power thirst individuals could in their wildest imagination, dived into the pool of 2023 bitter politicking in 2019, by using the Vice President as the bait of their plans. It is however gratifying that the plan is dead on arrival because it threatens the unity of the country.

“One wonders if these political jobbers do not engage in self-reflection, to understand that every season comes with its unique purpose. The time for politics have since come and gone. It is now the season of governance. Those who are yet to heal from the shock of defeat handed to them by the joint ticket of progressiveness should do so in earnest and wake up to the reality of Next Level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

There were social and political commentaries on social media as well. Dr. Dipo Awojide, a senior lecturer in Strategy wrote on his Twitter account to support the Vice President. “Osinbajo was right to appoint Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federation. He was the next in line. Osinbajo was right in removing Lawal Daura as the Director-General of the Department of State Services on August 7, 2018. Osinbajo was right in reorganising/restructuring SARS after thousands of tweets to #EndSars. Osinbajo was right in ending the dollar round tripping which enriched certain folks while the exchange rate skyrocketed and Nigerian manufacturers suffered,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user, Adetola had this to say, “Prof. Osinbajo represents us well both in and outside the country! Usually proud of him, much love Sir.”

Olufunke Lawson’s admiration for the Vice President stems from his interaction with Nigerians at the lowest level of the chain. “You would hardly see him wine and dine with the aristocrats. The masses are his actual area of concentration. Thank you for giving back to the very poor! Prof Yemi Osinbajo ,” she tweeted.

A man who shares his name with political hero, Moshood Abiola says the VP is an embodiment of many things. “If you seek loyalty, our VP is the symbol; when you seek simplicity, our VP is the symbol; if you look for intelligence and love for the common men, Yemi Osinbajo is an example. He’s the most popular VP in Africa, proud omo Oodua. We love you,” he said.

Peter Anyebe shared a different sentiment. “Has it gone this bad? No matter what turns out, Osibanjo should always remember that he is the seed of the righteous. There is nothing for him to lose and if he loses the vice presidency, he has a successful legal practice to fall back on. And most importantly, the oil of God is on Him. God will not forsake him.”

Ugochi Jane reckons that the VP is stellar in all the duties assigned to him by the President. “Vice President Osinbajo is leading the implementation of the school feeding program. 500,000 jobs have been created through N-Power which is also being implemented by the Office of the VP. The VP is providing 24hrs off-grid electricity in markets and our higher institutions.”

“Osinbajo has been a true patriot and has only ensured to carry out his enshrined duties as the Vice President of Nigeria while protecting the lives of thousands of Nigerians by following section 43 of the procurement act which stipulates conditions for emergency cases,” Abisola Anibaba tweeted.