Francisca Okhiria, the wife of the managing director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria has been abducted by gunmen in Benin, Edo State.

The gunmen, who were in police uniform reportedly trailed her on Wednesday from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.

Our reporter learnt that the gunmen while escaping with the victim shot a soldier, who was standing by the road side.

Edo state police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident to The Nation, said an Army Sergeant attached to the woman was also shot and has been taken to the military hospital for medical attention.

Nwabuzor said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station in Oredo local government. “It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land Cruiser Prado jeep when the incident took place.

“The Army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as a security personnel and eventually taken to the military hospital by the police. The gunmen came in a Toyota Camry,” he said.