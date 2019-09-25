The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has urged Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to stop extorting electricity consumers in the state.

The Commission’s Executive Director, Mr. Babatunde Irukera disclosed this on Wednesday during a town hall meeting between consumers, electricity distribution company and stakeholders at BMC Event Centre in Dawakin Dakata in Kano.

According to him, electricity has continued to be a contentious issue between providers and consumers in Nigeria.

“The estimated billing should be reasonable. They should stop extorting consumers.

“Its a priority for this Commission to address this issue. The key issue remains estimated billing, slow rate of metering, consumer having to purchase assets belonging to the Distribution Company, among others.

“It’s important that we go from place to place to bring the consumers, distribution company and stakeholders to address the key issues and promote a higher level of sensitivity by the distribution companies”, he said.

Irukera added that KEDCO should listen to the complains and address the problems.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, KEDCO Chief Customer Relation Officer, said Distribution Company will act promptly on the complains received from customers.

Yusuf explained that the estimated bill depends on the availability of power supply, adding that, if the supply goes up, the bill will go up and if it drops, the bill will reduce.

He advised the general public to comply with the regulations of KEDCO by paying their bills regularly and come to the company whenever they have electricity problems.