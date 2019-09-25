Mavin producer, Don Jazzy, on Wednesday celebrated one year of quitting smoking and Nigerian Superstar, Davido Adeleke has also pledged to quit smoking soon.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page after he arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the USA.

Davido revealed this after Don Jazzy who quit smoking last year took to his Twitter handle to announce that he has kept to his promise.

Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe. 🦎 pic.twitter.com/nFDJsy2bcr — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019

Responding to a fan who asked how he was able to quit smoking, he said:

I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight. https://t.co/FwoxbslsPd — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019

In his reaction, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.