Mavin producer, Don Jazzy, on Wednesday celebrated one year of quitting smoking and Nigerian Superstar, Davido Adeleke has also pledged to quit smoking soon.
The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page after he arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the USA.
Davido revealed this after Don Jazzy who quit smoking last year took to his Twitter handle to announce that he has kept to his promise.
Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe. 🦎 pic.twitter.com/nFDJsy2bcr
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019
Responding to a fan who asked how he was able to quit smoking, he said:
I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started over eating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight. https://t.co/FwoxbslsPd
— ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) September 24, 2019
In his reaction, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.
Smoking is no long trending and those indulging in it are seen as dirty. I can believe that these guys still smoke even when the younger one see them as idols. They should be role model.