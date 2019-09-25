Speculation that US President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look into” former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, has been confirmed by the transcript of the conversation now in circulation.

According to the five-page transcript released by the White House on Wednesday, Trump further suggested that Zelensky look into the Biden matter in collaboration with his attorney Rudy Guillani..

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump tells Zelensky in the July 25 call.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said in the transcript according to thehill.com.

Biden’s name is mentioned twice on the call, according to the document, which is titled formally as a “memorandum of telephone conversation.” The document makes clear it is not a verbatim transcript of the conversation.

The White House released the document a day after House Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry into the president that was triggered by his dealings with Ukraine.

Read the full transcript here:

