The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club of Ilorin will on Thursday unveil a former coach of the club, Yomi Elijah, as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin said Elijah was chosen because of his passion to develop young talents into superstars.

“One of our cardinal objectives at ABS FC is to help young aspiring footballers to achieve their dreams.

“Elijah is one of the perfect candidates to help actualise this objective, hence the reason we are hiring him,” he said.

The club official said the former Kogi United coach would be unveiled at 1 p.m on Thursday at the club’s secretariat in Ilorin.

“The UK-trained tactician is expected to resume work after his unveiling,” he said.