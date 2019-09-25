President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba on his election as the Primate-elect of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) by the Episcopal Synod of the Church.

The President’s congratulatory message is conveyed via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday. He felicitated with members of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria on the successful election of a new spiritual leader, who will by the grace of God direct the affairs of the church in the next ten years.

President Buhari appreciated the role of the Anglican Church in promoting interfaith dialogue, peace, stability, education and social welfare in the country.

The president said he counted on the Primate-elect, ”to continue in propagating the qualities that epitomise the ministry of Jesus Christ, who taught his followers love, compassion, and humility.”

He also commended the outgoing Primate of the Church, His Grace, the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh, for his dedication, service, and leadership, recounting the invaluable support this administration has received from the Church.

The President wished Ndukuba, who is at present the Bishop of Gombe Diocese and Archbishop of Jo’s Province of Anglican Communion, successful tenure as he begins a new phase of ministry as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).