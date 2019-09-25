A Ghanaian pastor, Kwabena Asiamah of Universal Spiritual Outreach has fuelled controversy by his claim that Jesus Christ was married to Mary Magdalene with five children.

The controversial pastor said Jesus and Magdalene were happily married with five children and lived in France.

In an interview with KOFI TV, he also said some parts of the Bible were just lies and just there to deceive Christian.

Though he mentioned some Bible quotation to back his claims, many people including men of God have described his claims as blasphemy and that he should not be taken serious.

Asiamah came to the limelight after a video of him sharing fufu with soup in church during their communion service which got social media buzzing.