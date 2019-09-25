The Church of Nigeria’s House of Bishops meeting at St Peter’s Cathedral in Asaba has elected the Most Rev Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, the Bishop of Gombe and Archbishop of Jos as the next of Archbishop and Primate of All-Nigeria.

He will become the 5th head of the Anglican Church when he succeeds Okoh next year.

Details of the election have not yet been made public, but the Anglican Cable Network Nigeria has released this biography of the new archbishop.

The Most Revd Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, hails from Ogberuru in Orlu (Imo State). He was, however, born in Anambra state in September, 1959.

He was ordained into the Holy Orders in September, 1989 and rose though its rank.

He was elected Pioneer Bishop of the Diocese of Gombe and consecrated on the 21st September, 1999.

On 25 November 1999 the new diocese was inaugurated as the 71st diocese of the Church of Nigeria.

In September 2017, the Standing Committee of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) holding at St Paul’s Cathedral Diobu Port Harcourt elected Ndukuba as Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Jos.

The Episcopal Synod at the Standing Committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) holding at the Cathedral of St Peter, Asaba has now elected him 5th Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria.

The Primate Elect is currently the Bishop of Gombe Diocese, Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical province of Jos and Chairman of the Liturgy and Spirituality Committee of the Church of Nigeria.

According to the Anglican Cable Network, the Primate Elect is a sound Biblical Scholar, Teacher, Master liturgist, Pastor and an accomplished Evangelist.

He will assume office in March 2020 at the expiration of the term in office of the current Primate of the Church (The Most Revd Dr Nicholas Okoh).

He is married to Angela Eberechukwu Ndukuba and has children.