By Funmilola Olukomaiya

First worn by French sailors back in 1858, the Breton stripe is one of the most iconic French fashion items and it is found in many wardrobes around the world as a classic staple due to the love for its timeless appeal and elegance.

No staple wardrobe is complete without one of these striped tops, so we suggest you invest in a basic design that will go the distance.

A Breton top is almost the commonest item you get to see in an office because of its versatility and how it adds some style to the most basic outfit.

However it is striped, it is known for sitting well on and matching everything: prints, colours, styles etc.

Because the Breton is what you make of it, see below some Breton style inspirations.

1. Breton with Denim

2. Breton with Leather (Black)

3. Breton paired with Nude/Neutral colours

4. Breton with Floral skirt

5. Breton with Polka dots