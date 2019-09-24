Where is the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who presided over its affairs from 2015 to 2019 May? Is he in Nigeria, is he abroad?

The ex-speaker who was re-elected by his Bogoro-Dass-Tafawa Balewa constituency of Bauchi in February has been keeping off the radar, people familiar with him said.

The Daily Trust said the lawyer lawmaker has not been seen often at the House of Representatives and he has also been aloof from the activities of the Bala Mohammed administration in his home state.

The report said he made a cameo showing at the House last week, but then disappeared.

Dogara was pivotal to the emergence of Bala as governor, his constituency playing a key role in delivering the votes that sacked the APC governor Abubakar.

“Before the elections, Dogara was attending social events like weddings and political gatherings in all parts of the state”, Daily Trust reported.

“However, after the 2019 general elections which saw the ouster of the Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar-led APC administration in the state, the former speaker has been keeping a low profile in the state’s politics. His frequent visits to the state had drastically reduced as he was said to be abroad.

“The last time Dogara was seen at a public function in Bauchi was when the state governor launched a special sanitation exercise. Dogara, alongside other prominent personalities including the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, attended the function.

“However, since then he has been out of public glare despite series of activities including the flag off of roads and other projects by the state governor”.

Dogara, who is representing his federal constituency for the fourth time, rose through political ranks in his constituency to become a political force both in his constituency, Bauchi State and the nation.

He wielded very strong influence in Bauchi political circle, beyond his immediate constituency, when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Many believed that the former speaker is keeping a low profile in Bauchi State to avoid collision with some interests who see him as a political threat.

However, others are of the view that Dogara had always been a low profile personality especially in the state except when he became Speaker of the House of Representatives. However, one of his political associates in Bauchi State who also hails from the same local government area with him, Dr Audu Ghani Bogoro, said the former speaker’s absence was nothing to worry about.

“They have a policy in the House. If one serves as the speaker, he is entitled to a special leave. It was time for his leave and the House went on recess almost at the same time.

He served as the speaker successfully. “He has been outside the country for a while. In fact for the last three months he has been in London. “You know he was instrumental to the coming of this government. The election had been conducted. It is time for governance and he is not part of the state government, but I am sure he is aware of all that is happening because he is in touch with everybody,” Bogoro said.

