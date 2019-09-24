Latter Rain Assembly Senior Pastor and founder, Tunde Bakare has come out to say he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In a now viral video, the 64 year old South West native says “I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years.”

