Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare

Latter Rain Assembly Senior Pastor and founder, Tunde Bakare has come out to say he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In a now viral video, the 64 year old South West native says “I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it.

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years.”

Watch reactions from Nigerians in this video…