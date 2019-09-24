The Democrat dominated US House of Representatives appears set to launch a formal impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Reports indicated that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce later Tuesday that she supports the inquiry.

The move comes amid mounting pressure from House Democrats to take a stand against Trump’s alleged political pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, during a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump who had earlier dismissed the furore over his unreleased whistleblower report on his phone conversation with Zelensky tweeted today that he has authorized the release.

Trump said he has directed the release on Wednesday of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The announcement comes as Democrats lined up in ever greater numbers Tuesday urging an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, pushed to action by his phone call with Ukraine’s new leader and what Trump may or may not have said about corruption, frozen U.S. millions and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to speak on an impeachment inquiry later this afternoon.