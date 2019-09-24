House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” said Pelosi, who accused him of betraying his oath of office and endangering national security.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” she said, “especially when the president says ‘I can do whatever I want.'”

Trump, who was attending the United Nations summit in New York, said an impeachment inquiry would cause Democrats to lose the election in 2020.

“If she (Pelosi) does that, they all say that’s a positive for me in the election,” he said. “You could also say who needs it, it’s bad for the county.”

The controversy erupted over an August complaint from an unnamed official in the intelligence community who had called attention to Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.

On July 25, Trump had a phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky to urge him to fight corruption. He has acknowledged bringing up Biden in the conversation.

Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been pushing Ukraine to investigate Burisma Group, a Ukrainian energy company where the vice president’s son Hunter served on the board of directors.

During the time Trump and Zelensky spoke, the Trump administration was holding up millions of dollars in military aid approved by Congress.