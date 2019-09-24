Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Monday swore-in Nsit Ubium paramount ruler, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, into office as the 30th chairman for the State Council of Chiefs.

Emmanuel performed the swearing-in of the new chairman in Uyo as part of the activities to mark the 32nd anniversary of creation of the state.

Etuk is also the Oku -Ibom Ibibio.

He succeeded the late Paramount Ruler of Ini, Ntoeng Udo Akpan.

Emmanuel also swore-in seven new paramount rulers in the state.

He acknowledged the contributions of the royal fathers to peace and order in the state.

Emmanuel emphasised the need for selection of paramount rulers who could represent the state any time.

The governor advised that in a situation where a paramount ruler was indisposed or at the departure of any paramount ruler, a clear cut procedure was expected for the emergence of new rulers without undue delays.

Emmanuel assured the royal fathers that his administration would continue to carry out obligations on their welfare.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Udo Ekpenyong, said the recognition and subsequent swearing-in of the royal fathers was in compliance with the traditional rulers’ law of Akwa Ibom.

In his inaugural address, the new Chairman, Etuk, expressed delight for the honour done him as the 30th chairman of the State Council of Chiefs.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other royal fathers sworn-in were: the paramount ruler of Abak, Akuku Saviour Udofia; the paramount ruler of Nsit Atai, Edidem Peter Effiong and the paramount ruler of Ini, Edidem Etim Akpan.

Others were the paramount ruler of Mbo, Ogwong Okon Abang; the paramount ruler of Oruk Anam, Okuku Johnson Obosi; the paramount ruler of Ukanafun, Akuku Amos Akpan; and the paramount ruler of Uruan, Edidem Cosmas Nkanga.