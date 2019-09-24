The FIFA Best Awards event at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy on Monday was a very colourful and memorable event, even with the conspicuous absence of the Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo missed out as Lionel Messi was named FIFA Best Player of the Year for the sixth time on Monday.

Messi took the award ahead of his long-time rival and Liverpool’s defensive rock Virgil van Dijk.

The FC Barcelona superstar who won La Liga last season as well as the European golden boot, last won the award in 2015.

Below is the full list of the Best awardees:

Men’s player – Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Women’s player – Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC and United States)

Men’s coach – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s coach – Jill Ellis (United States)

Men’s goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)

Women’s goalkeeper – Sari Van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid and Holland)

Puskas award – Daniel Zsori (Debrecen/Fehervar)

Fan award – Silvia Grecco (Palmeiras)

Fair play award – Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds squad

FIFPro men’s world XI – Alisson; Matthijs De Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk; Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

FIFPro women’s world XI – Sari Van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe.

*Courtesy: NAN