Femi Anjorin

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the transition to glory of the Assistant General Overseer in Charge of Doctrines, Pastor Elijah .o. Daramola at the age of 67.

Pastor Elijah Daramola who was a member of the Governing Council of the Mission, passed on in the early hours of Sunday 22 September 2019 after a brief illness.

He was the Pastor in Charge of Region 10, FCT from where he moved to Southern Africa Region 2 based in South Africa.

