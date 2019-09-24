A Senior pastor has jumped into his death in apparent suicide.Reverend Berry Dambaza of the Upper Room Ministries died after throwing himself from the third floor of a building.

The incident happened at Rezende Parkade in Harare, Zimbabwe.

A Zimbabwe online news platform, iharare that reported the suicide said the reasons and circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

It reported speculations of financial problems or infidelity.

Dambaza died on the spot and people had to call the police to attend the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We can confirm that a church pastor allegedly jumped from the last floor of Rezende Parkade and died. We are currently investigating the case to establish the motive or the reasons behind this suicide,” he said.