The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a 5-day training on Human Rights and the Legal Aspects of Air Targeting to improve compliance with International Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the workshop was in conjunction with the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS), USA.

He said it was to further upgrade participants’ knowledge on the rules and processes of target selection and prioritisation.

He added that the training would improve personnel’s knowledge on matching appropriate response, taking cognizance of command responsibilities and operational requirements.

“They are also expected to be further enlightened on how to more effectively apply the law against torture and gender violence,” he said.

Speaking at the training, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, emphasised that such workshops was critical to NAF operations.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Headquarters NAF, AVM Kingsley Lar, disclosed that the training was being held pursuant to the resolutions of the 2019 Edition of the NAF Legal Officers’ Retreat.

He said the retreat highlighted the need to continually sensitise NAF personnel directly involved in ongoing operations, on compliance with International Human Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.

Abubakar, who commended the leadership of the DIILS and Government of the United States of America (USA), noted that the Workshop was a proof that the USA is a dependable development partner of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the representative of the DIILS, Mr Garrett Vanpelt, thanked the NAF for the opportunity to provide professional legal education.

He said the workshop would afford the NAF the opportunity to train enough personnel to effectively carry out their constitutional roles in line with international best practices.

The DIILS is a US Defense Department organisation that plans and executes professional legal education and international engagement focused on human rights, International Humanitarian Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.