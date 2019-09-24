Nigerian marketing communication guru, Mr. Abisoye Fagade has won the Peace Achievers Award for his efforts in peace building and leadership skills.

The award was conferred on him, as well as other distinguished Nigerians, who have done commendably well in areas of peace building and social justice, during the 8th Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards ceremony. The event took place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday 21 September 2019.

Fagade was hailed for his huge commitment and immense contribution to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy, inclusively, job creation and entrepreneurship.

The award ceremony, which also featured fashion runway and exhibition, was the highlight of the commemoration of the International Day of Peace, a United Nations sanctioned holiday, which is observed annually on the 21st of September.

Fagade is the founder and Managing Director of Abisoye Fagade Foundation and Sodium Group, a consortium that specialises in marketing communications, media, consumer goods, hospitality, and the oil and gas sector.