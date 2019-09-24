The Lagos State Government has shut down 20 health facilities in the month of August for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

Officials of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, under th Ministry of Health stormed the affected facilities and shut them.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this after a monitoring and inspection exercise carried out by the agency, said the government remained committed to putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel work in health facilities and would continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable and hygienic for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

She assured the populace that the government would not relent in its efforts to rid the State of quackery and illegal operation of facilities.

Idowu explained that part of the strategies employed by the agency that made it record a level of success included consistent surveillance and monitoring of health facilities in the state, support by members of the public as well as placement of adequate sanctions against those who fail to adhere to standards.

She urged members of the public to continue to cooperate and support the government in the fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

The HEFAMAA boss also revealed that the agency has witnessed an improved service delivery since the introduction of e-hefama, a technological-based platform to ease registration of facilities and conduct other functions and responsibilities of HEFAMAA.

She explained that e-hefamaa offered a robust complaint mechanism whereby members of the public could channel their grievances directly to the agency for prompt actions and solutions.

Idowu assured that the agency would continue to leverage the platform with a view to improving on its mandate and broaden access to its various services by the public.

“I have no doubt that the introduction of the e-platform will make the operations of HEFAMAA less cumbersome and also availing facilities and members of the public the opportunity to interface with the agency seamlessly,” she said.

She advised owners and operators of health facilities in the State to ensure they complete their registration with HEFAMAA, collect the agency’s logo and display them at a visible position in around their facilities where members of the public can see.

Idowu advised members of the public to be cautious and desist from patronizing uncertified health care providers adding that such facilities as well as any suspicious activity should be reported to HEFAMAA.

She enjoined the people to continue to have confidence in government’s ability to fulfill the mandate of accessible, affordable and qualitative healthcare.