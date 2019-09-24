The Lagos State Government on Tuesday charged families of physically challenged children not to look down on them but to aspire to discover their innate potentials and areas of strength.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Yewande Falugba gave the charge at a two-day interactive quiz session between pupils of public inclusive and special schools in the state, held at the Digital Village, Alausa, in Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The event was organised by

Falugba said the concerned kids usually looked forward to the competition each year as their teachers did their best to prepare them to represent their respective schools.

“This is one of the ways to not only impart academic knowledge in the children but also giving them the spirits of public boldness, sportsmanship and healthy competition with their peers. This is very important at this developmental stage of these children because it helps them to take on challenges and acquire the winning mentality.

“I’m sure that past winners will not want to lose this year while the losers then are better prepared this year. Therefore, I look forward to watching a highly competitive debate by these our young students.

“I urge families of children with disabilities and members of the general public not to look down on these children thinking that they are ‘useless’. Rather they should find ways of discovering their areas strength and help them build on it,” she said.

She urged parents and guidance to ensure that they bring out their children and wards to register with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA, so that they could benefit from whatever programmes government had for people with disability.

Falugba also appealed to the media to assist in enlightening the public about Lagos State Government’s policies, programmes and activities for people living with disability in the state.

Acting General Manager, LASODA, Mr. Adegboyega Alejo said the competition would surely live to its expectation as successive editions had proven, while commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking care of the needs of people with disabilities.