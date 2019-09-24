Mr. Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria and counsel to detained political activist Omoyele Sowore was kept waiting at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday as the DSS and its lawyers failed to show up.

The matter was stood down till 11:00 am to enable them get to court.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the DSS a court-sanctioned order to detain Sowore for 45 days.

The order expired 21 September. However, on the eve of the expiration, the DSS filed a seven count charge, accusing Sowore of treason, money laundering and cyberstalking President Buhari.

The secret agency is expected to ask the court for 20 more days to detain, the activist, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters.