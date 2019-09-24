President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved a minor cabinet reshuffle by swapping the portfolio of two Ministers of State, Festus Keyamo and Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

According to the Presidential directive, Keyamo, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs has been moved to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” according to a statement by M r. Willie Bassey, by the Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).