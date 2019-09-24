The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has reiterated his loyalty to his boss, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi spoke at a short service in celebration of his 51st birthday on Tuesday in Akure.

The deputy governor described the speculations that he was defecting to contest against the governor as products of the imagination of rumour peddlers.

He said Akeredolu remained a father figure to him and was always supportive of him, adding that he never even dreamt of becoming the deputy governor of the state.

The deputy governor said he had cause to thank God for being kind to him, saying, “I never knew God would honour me this much. I am fulfilled and grateful to Him.”

Ajayi urged the people to continue to pray for the governor of the state, adding that, “it is not easy to lead.”

“The governor has never refused me anything I asked from him. Our relationship remains cordial and we will continue to work together to move the state forward,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun, had described the celebrator as a man dedicated to service and faithful to his boss.

The Government House Chaplain, Venerable Benjamin Babalola, who gave the exhortation at the service, tasked the gathering on quality and selfless service to God and humanity.

The cleric reminded the gathering of the essence of living, saying, ” existence of any man is by God’s grace and everyone will give account of his or her stewardship.”