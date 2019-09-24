Critic, Daddy Freeze has reacted with dismay the news of Pastor Tunde Bakare’s declaration that he will be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Bakare, had in a video said President Muhammadu Buhari is the 15th president while he would be the 16th president.

He said he was born for that purpose and had been prepared for the position for over 30 years?

According to Bakare, it had been written and nothing could change it.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze asked: “Sorry, but is this what Christianity is now about? To be president is what he was born to do?”

He said Christ never met the rulers of his time until he was about to be killed.

“Here are some facts Christ never met the rulers of his time, Pilate and Herod until he was about to be killed.

“Christ was not a judge over political or financial matters, never, be a politician all you want, but keep it away from the church and away from the pulpit.”