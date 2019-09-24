The chairman of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Kirikiri Lighter Terminal branch, Mr. Goddy Sewa Soleji, has said Apapa to Oshodi/Mile 2 expressway had remained a big challenge to businesses in that axis of Lagos State.

He urged both the state and federal governments to hasten in fixing the road and many other failed major roads in the state.

Soleji, who was recently awarded as the best chairman of the chapter, told newsmen that his award was a call for more commitment and determination to achieve more results for the body.

He said among major challenges of doing business in Lagos was unfriendly environment occasioned by bad roads.

“To start with, access road is a big deal. For you to get to Apapa from Oshodi Mile 2 express way is no longer possible, and this has been like this for couple of years now.

“Coming from Mile 2 to Apapa is no longer possible except you have to pass through Ajegunle Western Avenue, Orile before you can access the ports which is not suppose to be so. Although the Federal Government and Lagos State promised to fix the road within six months but here we are, the road is still as it is. The gridlock is still there.” He lamented.

He, however, said the solution did not lie on government alone, adding that the citizens also had roles to play.

“Solution will not come from government alone. You and I, the citizens, have a lots of roles to play too. We are part of the government . Although government too has been committing error in the area of appointments, you cannot put a carpenter to manage a mechanic workshop, it can not work. This is part of the problems we are facing now.

“The stakeholders are supposed to be part of the decision making in the ports. If government wants a lasting solution in the ports, professionals in the field should be at the helms of the affairs of such sector.

“Also, residents should stop dropping refuse and empty cans of drinks on the road. These cause blockage to the drainage. We all know that will stop free flow of water in the gutter, leading to flooding of the roads. Truck owners too parking their trucks on the road is wrong”, he advised.

He also addressed the issue of terminal operators not having enough capacity, saying it behooved on the government regulatory agencies like the Shippers Council and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ensure provision of enough facilities and decongestion of the ports.

“When the ports was constructed the volume of cargoes was not as high as we have it now and the government granted this off dock licenses in order to decongest the national ports. As of when the ports were constructed about 200 years ago, government did not envisage future problem into their planning.

“Certainly the population has increased tremendously and it is far beyond imagination , the volume of cargoes keeps increasing year in year out”, he explained, advising that government should go back to the drawing board and address the issue in view of the modern day realities.