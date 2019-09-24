Three suspects arrested in connection with an alleged ‘elaborate coup plot’ in Ghana are now being quizzed by the country’s Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and other security agencies.

The suspects were arrested on 20 September in a joint security operation at Citadel Hospital, at Alajo and another location at Kpone Bawaleshie near Dodowa in Accra. Weapons and explosive devices were also seized and one of those arrested was a local arms manufacturer.

The suspects are Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, Mr. Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Information, the joint operation was carried out after fifteen months of surveillance and evidence gathering on the activities of the suspects and other persons.

“The joint operation was to neutralize an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country. The arrest and seizure come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the prime suspects and others.”

“Between June and August 2018, BB, acting for and on behalf of Dr. Mac-Palm, contacted a number of serving military personnel, and talked them into hatching and executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purpose of taking over the reins of government. These meetings were closely monitored,” the statement said.

“The IEDs and all the exhibits are currently in the custody of the BNI, whilst investigations are being carried out for further action. Meanwhile, the suspects are undergoing interrogation. State security agencies assure the general public that they remain vigilant, and will work to safeguard national security and public safety. The public is encouraged to remain calm and advised to provide information on any suspicious persons or activities to the police for necessary action.

“The Government of Ghana will also continue with efforts to provide the necessary logistics and motivation to the security agencies for intelligence gathering, capacity building and other operations, to protect the country

from terrorism, subversive activities, and other violent crimes,” the statement added.

But some Ghanaians have expressed doubts whether the suspects were really plotting to overthrow the government of Akufo-Addo.

A former Colonel in the Ghana Armed Forces is one of those doubters. Festus Aboagye, who is also a security analyst, noted that considering the alleged evidence gathered during the arrest of the said persons, the government rather acted prematurely in concluding that they could be plotting to subvert the presidency.

Ghana is considered one of the more stable countries in West Africa since its transition to multi-party democracy in 1992, putting a succession of destabilising coups behind it.

President Nana Akufo-Addo won an election in December 2016, with incumbent John Mahama accepting defeat after a hotly contested race.