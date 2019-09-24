Four men, Ogundipe Ayowole, Idowu Bukola, Ajayi David, and Biola Eluwande, on Tuesday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for allegedly stealing 40 bags of dried cocoa.

Ayowole, 34; Bukola, 38; David, 43 and Eluwande, 40, are facing a charge of stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Ojiezele told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec 12, 2018, around 4:00 p.m. Lagere, Ile-Ife. He said the defendants stole the 40 bags of cocoa beans, valued at N1m was the property of Julip Cocoa Processing Company. He added that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390, 427 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Sikira Salawu, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal terms.

She promised that her clients would not jump bail as they will provide reliable sureties.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs Olukunle Owolawi rejected the oral bail application and asked for a formal bail application.

Owolawi remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case till Sept. 30 for ruling on the bail request.