Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Kano- Kaduna rail project would commence as soon as the Federal Government secure loan for the project.

Amaechi, who is in Kaduna to open a retreat for the management and staff of the transport institute disclosed the information shortly after he paid a courtesy visit to Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai at the Government House on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The minister said the Kano-Kaduna rail project would be heading to Lagos through Ibadan. According to him, the rail will convey about 30 million tons of cargoes, which people in the state should take advantage of.

“Kaduna can also be a hub, which will grow the economy and also create job opportunities.’’

Amaechi commended Gov. El-Rufai for appointing youths into his cabinet, especially females.

“Considering the Northern background, you would not expect a high number of females to be appointed to help run the affairs of the state,” he noted.

He further commended him for giving equal opportunity to all parts of the state. The minister said he would also be visiting the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology in Zaria, to assess facilities there.