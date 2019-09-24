Nigerian rapper and make-up artist, Elohor Eva Alordiah, popularly known as Eva Alordiah has educated her social media fans with some powerful tips on how to deal with a breakup.

The popular singer cum writer and a motivational speaker took to her Instagram page to share a video giving tips on how to get over a breakup hangover.

It will be recalled that Eva also suffered some heartbreak after her engagement of 16 months to Caesar Ume-Ezeoke crashed several years ago.

According to her, it’s up to an individual to realise when it is time to let go and stop fighting to hold on to things, when breakup happens.

She further urged her fans to be positive and “the universe will always bring to you that which is good for the nourishing and full evolution of your soul”.

See her post here: