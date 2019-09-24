Dr. Adamu Abubakar-Maje, the Emir of Hadejia and Chairman, Council of Emirs in Jigawa, has marked his 17th anniversary on the throne with a call for peace and unity among the people in the state.

Abubakar-Maje made the call in Hadejia on Tuesday at a media briefing marking his 14th anniversary on the throne. He noted that unity of purpose among the five emirs in the state is partly responsible for the sustainable peace in the state.

“The Emirs of Hadejia, Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim, and Dutse operate as a family; there is no bad blood among us. It will interest you to know that even though I am the youngest among them, they always accord me the necessary support and co-operation by my position. This is partly responsible for the sustainable peace in the state,” he said.

Abubakar-Maje commended the synergy existing between the traditional rules and the State Government. He said: “There has always been a good working relationship between the emirs and government from the reign of Gov. Saminu Turaki to the present governor of the state Malam Mohammad Badaru. Let me add that Badaru has always carried us along in his administration and whenever we advise him, he listens,” he said.

The emir also thanked all his subjects for their prayers and cooperation since he ascended the throne.

Abubakar-Maje became the 16th Emir of Hadejia on Sept. 14, 2002, three days after the death of his father. Before his ascension to the throne, he was the 1st Iyan of Hadejia. He was also appointed the 5th Chancellor, University of Uyo, on May 4, 2017.