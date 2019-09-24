Lawyers to two Nigerian doctors will today tell the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Tribunal, sitting in Asaba why the doctors should be absolved of charges of gross professional negligence.

The doctors, Iyiola Adewale and Adigba Onodjohwoyovwe, are accused of gross professional negligence which led to the death of a pregnant woman in their care.

Tribunal chairman Professor Abba Hassan adjourned proceedings till today for address after listening to the defence of the doctors.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Nasiru Aliyu, told the tribunal on Monday in Asaba that the defendants while on duty on March 7, 2017, negligently handled one of their patients, a pregnant woman, Mrs Rita Uchebuego, now late.

According to the prosecutor, they allegedly failed to attend to her as appropriate for the management of her condition.

Aliyu said the offence is punishable under section 16 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The tribunal was established for trial of offences under the medical and dental practitioners act.

This is the tribunal’s third session in 2019, and had already convicted some doctors during its second session for professional misconduct.