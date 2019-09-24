Colchester United Football Club, a League Two club in the fourth tier of the English football league system have recorded their greatest victory of the year, sending out Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of Carabao Cup.

The match which held at JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday saw the hosts holding Tottenham goalless in full time, prevailing in the penalty shootout 4-3.

After the two teams had tied 3-3, Lucas Moura was the next to play for Tottenham but shot it over the bar.

Tom Lapslie for Colchester did not make any mistake as he fired into the bottom corner.

Cochester are tenth in tier four league.

The Spurs team on a day of shame:

Spurs XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Dier (C), Wanyama, Skipp, Dele, Lucas, Parrott.

Subs: Lloris, Foyth, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son.