Kaduna State Security Council has reacted to story making the rounds on social media, suggesting that armed bandits blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on the 23 September 2019 and kidnapped 13 commuters.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State said there was no report of bandits blocking the Kaduna-Abuja Highway or subsequently kidnapping any commuters on that road. Rather, the crime happened in a village.

He stated that from crime entries and reports from the District Head of Gwagwada, Alhaji Shittu Abdullahi, six (6) persons were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday 23r” September, 2019, at Ungwan Hausawa-Dutse, Dutse village in Chikun LGA.

He confirmed that the kidnapped persons are not commuters plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road and were not kidnapped on the road.

He also said that the military and the police are working assiduously to locate and secure the release of the kidnapped persons.

Reacting to the false news and kidnap of 6 people in their village he said : “It is regrettable that innocent persons were kidnapped in their village, and that security challenges persist. But this should not be worsened by inaccurate reports of the location of a crime. False reports increase fear among road users and dampen the morale of the military and security agencies who are working to make the highways safe.”