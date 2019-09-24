Boris Johnson strongly disagrees with Supreme Court ruling

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his first reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court,” he told reporters in New York.

“I have the utmost respect for our judiciary, I don’t think this was the right decision.”

Johnson attempted to deflect the political implications of the ruling: “The main thing is we’re going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31,” he added.

“The claimants in this case are determined to frustrate (Brexit) and to stop that.”

“It’s an unusual judgement to come to in my view … the prerogative of prorogation is an old one,” Johnson went on.

He also said he was “not certain that the justices did say” that prorogation was unlawful and undemocratic. (They did, at least on the first part: the judges concluded the prorogation was “unlawful, void and of no effect.”)

He continued to insist Britain would leave the EU next month. “As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31, come what may,” Johnson said. In fact, the law also says that Johnson must ask for an extension if he cannot reach a deal.