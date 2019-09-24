By Funmilola Olukomaiya

26-year-old hair and beauty practitioner, Thelma Ibemere recently announced the launch of her skincare line named “La Thelma”.

The Big Brother Naija #PepperDem housemate was the seventh housemate to be evicted from Big Brother Naija after Nelson.

She took to the gram to officially announce the official launching of her skincare products with the message below.

“I can recall vividly on several occasions people asking me the name of the cream that I use, and I told them that it would be revealed soon. Now the good news is this @lathelma_ Skin Care Ltd is all set to be launched this weekend online 😊

Our mission is to create unique skincare products that can offer our treasured customers total body care, quality, and value!

Don’t forget my giveaway starts soon and u must be following @officialthelma_ and @lathelma_.

Osheyyy, my body is doing me dance, dance 💃🏼 in anticipation of my products launch😁”

Just like ex-Big Brother Naija housemates; BamBam, Khloe and Nina who have built a career in the beauty and cosmetics industry by starting their personal skincare brands, Thelma is also living the life and is on the journey to carve a niche for herself.