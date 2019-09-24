Seyi Awolowo has become the Head of house in the ongoing BBNaija season four, his third Head of House win since the show started on June 30 as five housemates were slated for eviction.

Seyi clinched the HOH title after winning the fiercely contested challenge on Monday, securing a spot in the final week.

The Challenge which was in two rounds, saw all the Housemates vying for the coveted position of HoH, but only one person could clinch it.

The first round of the challenge involved the Housemates walking continuously across the Arena from the starting line to the finish line and back again until they heard the buzzer to stop.

This exercise lasted for seven minutes before the buzzer went off. In the end, Elozonam, Seyi, Cindy Tacha and Omashola qualified for the next round.

The Housemates had a minute to complete the next challenge. They had to count the chin-chin into a bucket and write out the total number of the Chin-Chin in the bucket.

The Housemate with the number closest to the total was awarded the title Head of House.

Seyi said the total of the Chin-Chin in the bucket was 4,750 while the actual number was 3090 making him the one with the closest correct estimate

Apart from immunity, Seyi was given 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for his Team and the Head of House Bedroom privileges which he refused to share with anyone.

Meanwhile, housemates such as Mike Edwards, Tacha Akide, Cindy Okafor, Elozonam Ogbolu and Ike Oyeama are up for possible eviction.

The five housemates were put on the nomination chop by Frodd, the veto power holder, on Monday.

Frodd, who won the ultimate veto task was given the power to put any five housemates up for eviction.

Earlier, the Pepper Dem Gang strolled into the Diary Room to make their Nominations, unaware of the surprise that awaited them.

With the individual Nominations out of the way, the Ultimate Veto Power was put into play, making the previous nominations void.

In the presence of all the Housemates, Frodd was given one minute to Nominate five Housemates.

Without hesitation, Frodd went for the jugular and put up Cindy, Elozonam, Ike, Mike and Tacha on the Nomination block.

Frodd could not nominate Mercy as she had purchased immunity to stay till the final week.

Biggie told her, “You are safe from tonight’s Nominations and henceforth guaranteed a place in the final week… unless you break the house rules and get disqualified.”

Seyi was also saved by the immunity that came with his Head of House privilege, a position he has held three times.