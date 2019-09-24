Management of Auchi Polytechnic says the institution is on sessional holiday with the hostels shut down.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Mustapher Oshiobugie, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

Oshiobugie said the clarification became imperative against the backdrop of insinuation seemingly linking the institution to recent clashes in Iyakpe community near Auchi, even when the institution was not in session.

He described the rumour that the school had been shut, following a recent cult clash at Iyakpe, a students’ dominated community, in Estako West LGA, as a lie.

“It has come to the attention of the management of Auchi Polytechnic that people insinuate that the institution has been shut down.

“With all emphasis possible, this is not correct. It is a lie.

“The Polytechnic has been on sessional holidays for the past one week when the students finished with their examinations and the hostels were vacated.

“A school already on holiday cannot be shut,” he said.

“What appears to drive this rumour is a reported violent incident that occurred in Iyakpe, a town two kilometres away from the Polytechnic.

“Preliminary reports show that no student of the Polytechnic is among the reportedly dead,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Mohammed DanMallam, earlier on Tuesday, confirmed that only three persons were killed in a cult-related clash at Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West LGA of the state.

DanMallam said that some suspects had been arrested and calm had been restored to the town by the police.

The CP, however, added that the clash did not occur in Auchi Polytechnic, adding that the command would take necessary measures to eradicate cultism in the state.