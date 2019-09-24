An officer of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Cyril Alaoma has launched a mini dictionary on psychology to promote psychological reasoning among officers and men as well as the public.

Aloama, the Commanding Officer Army Provost Company at the Army Headquarters, presented the book titled, “A-Z Mini Dictionary of Psychology” on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Book Launch, retired Lt.-Gen. Chikadibia Obiako commended the author for a job well done, saying the book was the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Obiako said that the book contained issues that he had never been able to define, such as “abnormal fixation” explaining why certain things or behaviours were not amenable to change.

“I want us to please appreciate this wonderful effort by the author by giving us this book of reference.

“This book is a book that every Nigerian who has a preference should read because you can now find some definitions to some behavioural patterns and attitudes of people and have an explanation.

“I want to call on all the entities, particularly the schools to consider acquiring this for their libraries because it will help students understand better the terminologies of psychology,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Andrew Zamani, represented by the former Vice-Chancellor of Adamawa State University, Dr Moses Zaruwa, said the book was a resource material that would inspire an in-depth study of psychology.

Zamani said that the launch of the book would mark the beginning of the recognition of the study of psychology within the nation’s armed forces.

He added that the book would also have an impact on the psychological operations and civil-military relations of the armed forces.

“I, therefore, recommend this book for all and sundry,” he said.

Also, former Military Administrator of Kogi State, retired Col. Paul Omeruo, commended the author for his doggedness and forthrightness to acquire knowledge and help the society.

Omeruo, who disclosed that Alaoma was his security aide in Kogi said the author had always demonstrated the resilience to get to the top.

According to him, the author decided to proceed to university after their assignment in Kogi.

On his part, the author said that he was inspired to write a book on psychology since his days as an undergraduate in the university about 24 years ago.

Alaoma, a Clinical Psychologist, explained that the need to bridge the gap in knowledge also inspired him to write the book.

“When I was an undergraduate in psychology in the university, no book, no material to consult in the school and so I had to run to other universities to borrow from.

“My intention to reach out to Nigerian universities and the Federal Ministry of Education to see what they can do with the book. It is not just my own book, it for the Nigerian public.

“If you look at the book, it is for peacemakers because psychology is for human beings,” he said.